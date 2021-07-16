Newscast – Friday, July 16, 2021

In this newscast:
- A Utah man facing prison time for killing his wife during an Alaska cruise has died in Juneau’s jail,
- a new federal law will commits millions of dollars to landslide research and mapping — but none for Haines,
- supply chain disruptions are impacting Alaska’s burger and building prices,
- leaders of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska impose a COVID-19 vaccination requirement of its employees, and
- Juneau city officials identify 15 new cases of COVID-19, including several tied to the American Constellation cruise ship.