Newscast – Friday, July 16, 2021

In this newscast:

  • A Utah man facing prison time for killing his wife during an Alaska cruise has died in Juneau’s jail,
  • a new federal law will commits millions of dollars to landslide research and mapping — but none for Haines,
  • supply chain disruptions are impacting Alaska’s burger and building prices,
  • leaders of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska impose a COVID-19 vaccination requirement of its employees, and
  • Juneau city officials identify 15 new cases of COVID-19, including several tied to the American Constellation cruise ship.
