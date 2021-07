Kelli Patterson is Black and one of her best friends, Heather Pederson, is White. On this week’s program from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, the two women talk about their friendship and the challenges of maintaining it, during these times of social upheaval.

A revealing and insightful conversation… on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.