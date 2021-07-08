Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes remote part of Glacier Bay National Park

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck a remote part of Glacier Bay National Park at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Anecdotal reports indicate no damage or injuries.

Good afternoon, Alaksa! We have reviewed a magnitude 4.4 event at 12:40 PM, 4 miles deep and 20 miles SW of Klukwan.

This earthquake was felt across Southeast Alaska.

The event page is available at: https://t.co/Gu6Oanewe8 — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) July 8, 2021

The Alaska Earthquake Center puts the epicenter directly under the Riggs Glacier in the park, which flows to an area in the park that is accessible to permitted boaters, backcountry campers and charter operators. As of about 2:30 p.m., a National Park Service spokesperson said some visitors and park workers reported feeling the jolt but didn’t have any other immediate news of impacts. The park service said it has 12 permitted campers Thursday in the East Arm of Glacier Bay.

As the crow flies, the closest community is actually Klukwan, about 20 miles to the northeast.

Fourteen-year-old Elias Kelly was playing basketball at his home a bit further up the Haines Highway when the quake struck. At first, he thought it was a big truck going by. When things kept shaking and the noise kept going, he knew it was an earthquake.

“Yeah, it was really deep rumble,” Kelly said. “The earth just kind of shook and it was like, ‘RRRRR’ — way deeper than I could make a deep noise. It was just really, really low.”

It didn’t knock him off his feet. He says no one with him was injured and he hasn’t noticed any damage. He thinks it lasted 15 to 20 seconds. Followed by a second, longer one.

“Wasn’t super-long but 20 seconds can be long time,” Kelly said.

He went back to playing basketball after.

Klukwan resident Jami Campbell said she was walking outside when it struck and mistook it for the wind blowing.

This is a developing story.