Newscast – Wednesday, July 7, 2021

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office made a $4 billion error by failing to cross out a few lines.
- Before too many people see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, the Museum of the North is collecting artifacts that represent Alaska’s response to the pandemic.
- Kathy Ruddy was a long-time friend and among the most dedicated volunteers at KTOO.
- The city of Anchorage is facing a four-fold increase in the cost of its insurance against ransomware and other cyberattacks.