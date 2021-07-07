KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, July 7, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office made a $4 billion error by failing to cross out a few lines.
  • Before too many people see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, the Museum of the North is collecting artifacts that represent Alaska’s response to the pandemic.
  • Kathy Ruddy was a long-time friend and among the most dedicated volunteers at KTOO.
  • The city of Anchorage is facing a four-fold increase in the cost of its insurance against ransomware and other cyberattacks.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications