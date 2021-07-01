Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoes PFD funding from state budget, says dividends must be funded in special session

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed all remaining funding for permanent fund dividends in the state budget, and asked the Legislature to pass PFD funding during a special session scheduled to start on Aug. 2.

There was only enough money for $525 dividends before it reached Dunleavy’s desk.

“We need to have a PFD that is going to follow a formula,” he said, describing the amount in the budget as “picked out of the air” and that Alaskans viewed it as “a joke.”

The budget bill would have paid for $1,100 PFDs, but there weren’t enough votes to pass a motion that most of the dividend money depended on.

Dunleavy said Alaskans have asked him to fight for the PFD.

Dunleavy announced the veto as part of a larger list of line-item vetoes he announced on Thursday, a day after he signed the budget.

This is a developing story and will be expanded.