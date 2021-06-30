Thursday, July 1st: Cracking the code of stereotypes

The stereotypes for Blacks have long been a code for racism. Some of it’s blatant. Some of it is subtle but damaging, just the same.

In this Thursday’s weekly program, members of the Black Awareness Association of Juneau look at examples of stereotyping and talk about what can be done to fight against it.

Sherry Patterson leads the discussion and is joined by Kay Smith, as well as Kelly, Christina Michele and Michael Patterson.

Listen to today’s conversation from the Black Awareness Association at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7. Note: This program originally aired on September 9, 2020.