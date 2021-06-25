Supreme Court rules Alaska Native corporations can receive CARES Act funds meant for tribes

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that Alaska Native regional and village corporations are eligible to receive federal CARES Act funding intended for tribes.

At stake in the case is about half a billion dollars that the Treasury Department was going to distribute to Alaska Native corporations, until several tribes filed a lawsuit. The tribes argued that corporations aren’t governments and thus shouldn’t get a share of the $8 billion that Congress intended for tribal governments.

The 6-3 decision was written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The case was emotional for many tribal leaders in Alaska and the Lower 48. They felt Alaska’s for-profit Native corporations were trying to horn in on the status tribes have as sovereign governments.

“But it wasn’t about the ANCs horning in on anything,” said attorney Lloyd Miller, an advocate of tribal sovereignty.

Miller says the case is about how the term “tribe” is defined for limited purposes.

“It was whether members of Congress intended to include the ANC in this pool of money,” he said. “And the court’s conclusion was that members of Congress did intend that.”

The definition of “tribe” in the CARES Act relies on the definition in the Indian Self-Determination Act. ISDA is the 1975 law that allows tribes to contract with the U.S. government to provide health care, housing and other services that federal agencies used to provide.

Had the case gone the other way, it could have upset longstanding contracts, such as the one that allows Cook Inlet Region Inc. and its non-profit arm, Southcentral Foundation, to partner with tribal organizations to run the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage.

This post will be updated.