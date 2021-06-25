Friday June 25th: Grummet Wetlands dedication. The sounds of Whiskey Class. Senior sales tax rebate. Juneau Audubon Society birdwatch.  

Through the work of the Southeast Alaska Land Trust, some prized wetlands north of Douglas are now permanently protected,

On Juneau Afternoon today, the story of the Grummett Wetlands, once used extensively for subsistence by the L’eeneidí Clan of the Tlingit Áak’w Kwáan, later a homestead and now preserve.

Also, today:

Whiskey Class has a new recording project in the works. KXLL’s Music Director Chandre Szafran will talk with Liz Snyder and Patrick Troll about their vision for the album.

A rebate for low-income seniors on Juneau City and Borough sales taxes.

Three feathered friends to meet: Chestnut-backed Chickadees, American Dippers and Barn Swallows

Join Rhonda McBride for today’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.