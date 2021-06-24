KTOO

Juneau | Transportation

Construction underway on Juneau’s Glacier Highway improvement project

by

Glacier Highway near Vanderbilt Hill Road. (Alaska Department of Transportation image)

Construction is underway as workers fix the bumpy roadwork on Glacier Highway to improve access for pedestrians and vehicles.

The two-year project will resurface and improve Glacier Highway from the Glacier Highway access road to the intersection with Vanderbilt Hill Road. The current phase of the project is being done between Vanderbilt Hill Road and the Lemon Creek Bridge.

Garrett Paul is the project manager with the state Department of Transportation.

“The roadway is in pretty rough shape. There’s lots of patches,” Paul said. “Lots of work that’s happened along this corridor for other reasons. It’s kind of left the road a hodgepodge of paving patches.”

A map of the two phases of the Glacier Highway improvement project. (Courtesy: Alaska Department of Transportation)

Paul says workers are currently making underground improvements to culverts and drainages.

“The end goal is to have the whole southern half of the project done in 2021. So, this year,” Paul said. “We’re gonna hopefully get everything done up to Davis Avenue, which is just north of Lemon Creek Bridge.”

Paul says workers are trying to keep delays down to a maximum of 20 minutes. They’re also keeping two lanes of traffic open at all times. Drivers can expect the center turn lane to be used as a traffic lane. Drivers can also take a detour through Lemon Creek on Egan Drive.

Pedestrians will still have sidewalk access through work areas or will be directed by workers through the work zone. Paul says the next phase of the project will be completed next year between Davis Avenue and Renninger Street near the old Walmart.

