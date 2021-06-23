KTOO

Education | Federal Government | History

Haaland orders investigation of suffering and burials at BIA boarding schools

by

Deb Haaland had a confirmation hearing in the Senate Energy Committee Feb 23, 2021. (Screenshot from Senate Energy Committee video)

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday announced a new initiative to examine the loss of life and traumatic legacy of boarding schools run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to serve as a U.S. cabinet secretary, described it as a national tragedy with personal impact.

“I come from ancestors who endured the horrors of Indian boarding school,” she said at the National Congress of American Indians’ midyear conference, where she announced the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.

“Assimilation policies carried out by the same department that I now lead,” she said, “the same agency that tried to eradicate our culture, our language, our spiritual practices and our people.”

Throughout much of the 19th and 20th centuries, Native American students were often forcibly removed from their families and their way of life. Some didn’t see their parents for years at a time. Haaland said the physical and spiritual suffering has harmed entire communities.

The new initiative will document boarding school policies and shed light on their lasting impact, said Haaland. It will also identify burial sites near the schools and try to name every deceased child sent to them.

The initiative is prompted by the discovery of 215 bodies in a mass grave in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of a former Canadian residential school. Haaland said she and her staffers wept when they heard of it.

“Each of those children is a missing family member, a person who was not able to live out their purpose because forced assimilation policies ended their lives too soon,” she said. “I thought of my own child, who carries this generational trauma with them. I thought of my grandmother, who told me about the pain and loneliness she endured when the trains took her away from her family to boarding school.”

Mt. Edgecumbe School was operated by the BIA from 1947 until 1983. It’s now a state-run boarding high school with competitive admission. (Library of Congress)

In Alaska, the BIA operated three vocational boarding schools in the 1920s. Then in 1932, the agency established the Wrangell Institute in Wrangell and, in 1947, Mt. Edgecumbe School at Sitka. Thousands of Alaska Native students were also sent to BIA schools in Oregon and Oklahoma. Other Alaska boarding schools were operated by churches and later, the state.

Some former students say they had a choice of schools and report positive experiences. Many others tell of beatings and other dehumanizing practices.

Iñupiaq elder Jim Labelle Sr. was sent to the Wrangell Institute when he was 8. He said on “Talk of Alaska” Tuesday that all children had identification numbers written on their government-issued clothes and bedding.

“Children who had difficult names were often referred to only by their number, by many matrons,” he said. “And I can still remember years later children  — as we were much older — talking about, ‘Gee, I thought my name was my number.’”

Secretary Haaland has ordered that a final report from the investigation of BIA boarding schools be issued by next April.

Adelyn Baxter contributed to this report.

KTOO is powered by you. Become a member today. Membership support makes up the largest portion of KTOO's budget. More than federal grants, fundraising events, and corporate sponsorships. Join KTOO as a member today to support the accurate information and diverse perspectives you depend on. Donate Today.

Read next

Drummers sing songs to honor the children found buried at a residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Photo by Lyndsey Brollini/KTOO)

Vigil held in Juneau for children found at Kamloops boarding school

Last Saturday, the Alaska Native community and allies gathered at Overstreet Park in Juneau for a candlelight vigil honoring the 215 children found at a residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. 

'It is our story as well': After Kamloops, a Fairbanks vigil to mourn and raise awareness of boarding school trauma

The 215 bandanas, symbolic of the residential school children who died in British Columbia, will remain along the Chena River footbridge until the solstice, a span of 215 hours.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications