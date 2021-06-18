KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Friday, June 18th: Tlingit father figures. Compassion in Action. Flycatchers, murrelets and warblers.  

by

As we look towards Father’s Day this weekend, time out on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon for a conversation about fatherhood and Alaska Native culture.

Lyle and Kolene James say fathers played a powerful role in traditional Tlingit culture, in both the family and the community.

Lyle and Kolene James share their favorite memories about their fathers – and what it has taught them about the importance of fatherhood.

 

Also today:

  • Catholic Community Service launches “Compassion in Action Campaign.”
  • Marbled Murrelets, flycatchers and warblers: birds to keep your eye out for this week.

Listen to a compilation of the entire show.

Part 1. Catholic Community Service fundraising campaign. Guests: Erin Walker-Tolles and Erin Youngstrom. 

Part 2. Fatherhood and Tlingit Culture. Guests: Lyle and Kolene James. 

Part 3. Juneau Audubon Society’s Weekly Birdwatch.  Guest: Brenda Wright. 

 

Join Rhonda McBride for Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications