Friday, June 18th: Tlingit father figures. Compassion in Action. Flycatchers, murrelets and warblers.  

As we look towards Father’s Day this weekend, time out on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon for a conversation about fatherhood and Alaska Native culture.

Lyle and Kolene James share their favorite memories about their fathers – and what it has taught them about the importance of fatherhood.

Also today:

Catholic Community Service launches “Compassion in Action Campaign.”

Marbled Murrelets, flycatchers and warblers: birds to keep your eye out for this week.

Listen to a compilation of the entire show.

Part 1. Catholic Community Service fundraising campaign. Guests: Erin Walker-Tolles and Erin Youngstrom.

Part 2. Fatherhood and Tlingit Culture. Guests: Lyle and Kolene James.

Part 3. Juneau Audubon Society’s Weekly Birdwatch. Guest: Brenda Wright.

Join Rhonda McBride for Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.