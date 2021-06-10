KTOO

Wednesday, June 9th: Southeast Alaska Independent Living. Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous. Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners Assoc. Tour.

The pandemic, which limited person-to-person contact, strained Southeast Alaska Independent Living’s abilities to serve people with disabilities.
Southeast Alaska Independent Living, or SAIL, has recently opened its offices and is offering free taxi rides for its clients to get COVID vaccinations.

Southeast Alaska Independent Living, also known as SAIL, is well known for its expertise in turning disabilities into capabilities. But then along came COVID-19.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, how SAIL has emerged from the pandemic with its mission intact.

Also on this show:

  • Life lessons from the stage at Perseverance Theatre’s summer camp.
  • Garden Therapy! Courtesy of the Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners Association.

 

Rhonda McBride hosted Wednesday’s show.

Listen to the whole program:

Part 1. Southeast Alaska Independent Living. Guests: Tristan Knutson-Lombardo, Assistant Director and Sarah Wallace, Employment Specialist

Part 2. Perseverance Theatre summer camp, STAR 2021. Guests: Caleb Bourgeois and Virginia Roldan.

Part 3. Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners annual garden tour. Guests: Pat Hartman and Kristi Hooten, garden tour co-chairs. 

Catch the conversation on Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 

