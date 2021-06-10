KTOO

City officials announce closures at Basin Road and Perseverance Trail in Juneau

The view along part of Perseverance Trail. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)
The City and Borough of Juneau announced two closures at a popular hiking spot next week to clear up rockslide debris in the area.

Public services manager Lauren Verrelli says the park maintenance division will be excavating the debris on Basin Road on June 15.

“This is very frequent with rockslides there and we usually do at least one of these a year,” Verreli said.

Workers will be excavating the road with heavy equipment between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

Nearby Perseverance Trail will also be partially closed to the public between Tuesday, June 15 and Friday, June 25 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. except on weekends.

Verrelli is asking any park patrons to obey signs in the work zones.

“Just mind the park staff instructions if there’s any signage in the area while they’re working,” she said.

The city also says access to Granite Creek Trail and Silverbow Basin will be limited during work hours.

