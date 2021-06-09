Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs bill protecting Unangax̂ cemetery in Funter Bay

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill into law protecting the Unangax̂ cemetery in Funter Bay on Tuesday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

Martin Stepetin has been advocating to protect the Funter Bay cemetery since 2014.

“We’ve seen, so many times, all throughout our country, where our sacred grounds have been desecrated and disrespected and not cared for,” Stepetin said. “And that’s what this bill does. It protects it from happening, you know?”

During World War II, the U.S. government forced Unangax̂ people to live in an internment camp in Funter Bay on Admiralty Island; 30-40 people died and are buried in a cemetery there.

The bill signed Tuesday adds the cemetery to the Funter Bay Marine Park. With the cemetery part of a state park, that land cannot be sold or developed, ensuring that the cemetery is protected.

In addition to lawmakers and other people already in Juneau, leaders from the Aleut Corporation and TDX Corporation, the village corporation of St. Paul, flew down to Juneau for the signing event.

For Constance Bergo, vice president of TDX Corporation, the feeling of the bill being signed was indescribable, in a good way. But it was also bittersweet.

“It’s sad because it took, the last time I guess the Elders that came down — there was four, five of them — they’re no longer with us. So it’s sad but it’s healing at the same time,” Bergo said.

To Tara Bourdukofsky, director of Aleut Corporation, the bill is educational for everyone.

“Probably a lot of people, even my own fellow Unangax̂, much in the way that many still don’t understand what happened in World War II, that the bill is probably even a little foreign to them and what it means because people are still learning about it. Even my own people,” Bourdukofsky said.

Even though the bill is now law, Bourdukofsky thinks it will require continual education for people to understand the effects of the World War II internment on the Unangax̂ people to this day.