Friday, June 4th: Chef Stef showcases “culinary art.” Goldbelt Heritage Foundation summer camp. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds to watch.  

While others use paints and canvas, Chef Stef reaches into the pantry for her art supplies.

She’s the featured artist at the Juneau Artist Gallery this month – and today on Juneau Afternoon, she’ll explain to Rhonda McBride why she believes “cooking is the perfect marriage of food and art.”

Also on today’s show:

Goldbelt Heritage Foundation’s summer camp, a chance for students to explore Native languages, form line drawing and much more.

The Juneau Audubon Society’s three birds to watch this week: Red Winged Blackbird, Common Merganser duck, and Yellow Warbler.

