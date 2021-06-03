Newscast – Thursday, June 3, 2021

In this newscast:
- A Utah man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for killing his wife while on an Alaska cruise.
- For months, officials with the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska followed along as the Juneau Assembly developed new restrictions on the use and sale of fireworks.
- The University of Alaska is launching a system-wide program geared toward retaining more Alaska Native students at the school and increasing the number of Alaska Native staff members.