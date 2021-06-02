Signature gathering falls short for ballot initiatives to limit cruise ship traffic in Juneau

A group of Juneau residents who want to limit cruise ship traffic in town didn’t get enough signatures to advance any of their three proposed ballot initiatives.

“We have submitted a letter to the Assembly that we will not be submitting the petitions,” Karla Hart said at a press conference this morning after meeting with the city clerk. “While we got a substantial number of signatures, we didn’t meet the target to get onto the ballot.”

Over the last 30 days, Hart and her group Juneau Cruise Control needed to collect about 3,000 signatures of qualified local voters for each of the proposed amendments to the City and Borough of Juneau’s charter.

She declined to say how many signatures they collected. But she said a number of factors made signature gathering challenging, including the pandemic, the rainy, cold weather and a counter-campaign from a group called Protect Juneau’s Future.

Laura Martinson is a downtown gift shop owner and co-chair of Protect Juneau’s Future, which ran a “don’t sign” campaign. She says her group was overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I don’t think any of us expected this kind of groundswell of unity across the community and we really heard the resounding voices of stakeholders far and wide,” Martinson said. “I mean, we had local business owners, family owned businesses, employees. But also (Native corporations) and unions and citizens who are in no way related to the tourism industry but are really concerned about a sustainable future for Juneau.”

The letter Hart’s group submitted asks the Juneau Assembly to impose some limits, and for the cruise ship companies and tour operators to voluntarily limit their impacts.

“We’re going to give the city and the industry the chance to do the right thing,” Hart said. “And if they don’t, we’ll be back. Well, we’re not going away at all. We’ll be around.”

If the group had cleared the signature gathering hurdle, then voters in the October municipal election would have been asked to ban big cruise ships between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., ban them on Saturdays and beginning in 2026 ban cruise ships over a certain size.

City codes may bar the group from trying again for at least six months. Hart said that’s fine by her.