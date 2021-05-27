Thursday, May 27th: Conversations with our children about the realities of racism.

Natasha Boozer is like many Black parents. She wants to protect her children from the kind of racism she experienced growing up in Juneau.

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks with her longtime friend, Christina Michelle, about the conversations she has with her kids, so they understand what it means to be Black in today’s world — as well as her new book, “The Women of Palmer.”

Thursday’s show is produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. Join Christina Michelle for another Culture Rich Conversation, at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.