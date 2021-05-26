Wednesday, May 26th: Andy Romanoff on reducing Juneau’s carbon footprint. Theater Alaska’s Neighborhood Cabaret. Alaska Public Gardens Day.  

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, meet a man who believes fighting climate change starts at home.
KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney will talk with Andy Romanoff about reducing Juneau’s carbon footprint.
Also on Wednesday:
-
- Music and entertainment coming to your neck of the woods, courtesy of Theater Alaska’s Neighborhood Cabaret.
- One of Alaska’s most celebrated gardens is in the spotlight this Saturday. A chance to see the Jensen-Olson Arboretum in all its springtime glory.
Juneau Afternoon airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.
Listen to the entire show:
Part. 1
Part. 2
Part. 3