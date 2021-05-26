KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday, May 26th: Andy Romanoff on reducing Juneau’s carbon footprint. Theater Alaska’s Neighborhood Cabaret. Alaska Public Gardens Day.  

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, meet a man who believes fighting climate change starts at home.

KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney will talk with Andy Romanoff about reducing Juneau’s carbon footprint.

Also on Wednesday: