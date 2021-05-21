Friday, May 21st: UnCruise’s Dan Blanchard explains why he moved his ships to Juneau.  A feast for the ears — Juneau Jazz and Classics preview. Blue jays, tree swallows and harlequin ducks — this week’s bird’s to watch. 

One of the brighter spots for Juneau’s economy: UnCruise’s decision to expand its fleet of tour boats – and to limit cruise passengers to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Rhonda McBride will talk with Dan Blanchard about how his company is navigating around the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Also:

Craving live music? How the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival will give you a chance to satisfy that urge, along with a mix of virtual performances.

Three birds to watch this week: Blue jays, swallows and harlequin ducks.

Juneau Afternoon