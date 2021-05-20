Thursday, May 20th: Supreme reflections.

It’s throwback Thursday on Juneau Afternoon. On today’s program: one of the Black Awareness Association’s most popular shows – Christina Michelle’s interview with three former members of the Supremes, who made Motown history with hits like “Stop in the Name of Love.”

But today’s show is much more than a trip down memory lane, but a conversation that gets to the heart of the Black experience, both then and now.

