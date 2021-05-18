Search for missing Juneau woman centers on Lemon Creek area

Friends, family, law enforcement and search and rescue teams are still looking for an elderly Juneau woman who disappeared Sunday in the Lemon Creek area.

Geraldine Nelson, 78, was last seen at her home on Churchill Way late Sunday afternoon. She may have been wearing black pants and a black or light blue coat or sweater.

Juneau Police describe Nelson as an Alaska Native woman who is approximately 5′ 1″ and 125 pounds. She has shoulder length hair and wears glasses.

Community members who have been searching for her posted a flier saying that she goes by “Gerry” and is hard of hearing.

Granddaughter Heather Olsen said Nelson usually walks the streets in the Lemon Creek area. But she’s gone miles before.

Olsen said this isn’t the first time she has disappeared.

“It was about a month ago, we also reached out to Facebook to keep an eye out for her. She got lost in the woods near her place over in Lemon Creek,” Olsen said. “Someone had found her later that same night.”

Lt. Krag Campbell of the Juneau Police Department said it’s common for Nelson to be gone a long time.

“But it’s uncommon for her to be gone overnight,” Campbell said. “That’s the scary part.”

Juneau Police, Alaska State Troopers, SEADOGS, and a Coast Guard helicopter have searched the Lemon Creek area, including nearby woods and trails, over the last several days. Juneau Mountain Rescue was called in to help on Tuesday.

Olsen said about 25 people joined in the search Tuesday morning.

Campbell said Troopers currently have enough volunteers to help with an organized search. But he urges everybody else to be vigilant and keep an eye out for Nelson.

And, if others want to look for Nelson on their own, Campbell encourages them to stay safe and let others know where they’ll be going before they head out.