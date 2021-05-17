Monday, May 17th:  Juneau Cruise Control. Juneau senior survey. Juneau property values assessment. 

Last Friday on Juneau Afternoon, you heard from “Protect Juneau’s Future,” a group fighting three separate cruise ship initiatives. On Monday’s program you’ll hear from Juneau Cruise Control, the group that wants you to sign their petitions to limit cruise ship traffic.

Also, today:

Results from an extensive survey of seniors. Some surprising trends compared to a decade ago.

Assessing property values in the city and borough of Juneau.

Join Rhonda McBride for some conversation, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.