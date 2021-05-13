Northwest Alaska village of Buckland floods due to ice jam

An ice jam caused by warming spring temperatures near the village of Buckland has left most of the town underwater and cut off access to the airport road. Residents of the village of about 400 people are preparing to evacuate by boat if water levels continue to rise throughout the day.

Buckland Vice-Mayor Nathan Hadley Jr. said he noticed water began to rise Wednesday night.

“Around maybe 7:30, 8:00 at night, I was cooking a late dinner and I could see the ice moving through the river really fast,” Hadley said.

Hadley said minutes later, the water started gushing from the Buckland River onto the land.

“I got my hip waders and started moving my children’s motorcycles, snowmachines, my truck, the side-by-side, and bringing them to higher ground,” Hadley said. “And I came back to deal with the things in my house that I needed to save.”

Hadley said the community has seen flooding in the past, but it hasn’t reached this level in years.

“We never had a flood like this in over 20 years,” Hadley said. “The water has gotten high in the past, but not this bad. We were basically not ready for it.”

Hadley said the city of Buckland and the local tribal council have been coordinating with volunteers to assist community members by boat. He hasn’t heard any reports of injuries, and volunteer responders are working to secure homes so they don’t float away.

Right now, ice is jammed on the river below Buckland, and Hadley said that will need to clear up for the flooding to slow down.

“Below Buckland, if that part of the ice breaks up, then the water will have a place to go, flowing down,” Hadley said.

Hadley said the water levels have been steady through Thursday morning, but he anticipates water levels to begin to rise once temperatures get warmer later in the day.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the village of Buckland along the Buckland River due to an ice jam. Water has inundated most of town with road access to the airport cut off by flood waters. Water levels are expected to remain high until the downstream ice jam clears. pic.twitter.com/i568zZirIw — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) May 13, 2021

The National Weather Service has a flood warning for the community through Saturday morning.

This is a developing story that may be updated.