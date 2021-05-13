Newscast – Thursday, May 13, 2021

In this newscast:
- Some Ketchikan businesses have shut their doors and community events have been canceled after emergency officials raised the community’s pandemic risk level to its highest level.
- Across Alaska, internet users are being offered $75-per-month discounts as pandemic relief.
- Guardian Flight has settled a wrongful death lawsuit over a 2019 air ambulance crash in Southeast Alaska that killed three people.
- Former Republican Governor Sean Parnell will be the new leader of the University of Alaska Anchorage, the state’s largest public university.