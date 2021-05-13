KTOO

Crime & Courts | Search & Rescue | Southeast | Transportation

Guardian Flight settles over deadly 2019 medevac crash

by

Signs remember Guardian Flight crew members Patrick Coyle and Margaret Langston during a memorial service on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)
Signs remember Guardian Flight crew members Patrick Coyle and Margaret Langston during a memorial service on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)

A Utah-based medevac company has settled a wrongful death lawsuit over a 2019 air ambulance crash in Southeast Alaska that killed three crew members from Juneau.

Dylan Listberger of Juneau sued Guardian Flight over the death of his 30-year-old fiancée Stacie Rae Morse, a flight nurse who was 27 weeks pregnant at the time, according to the lawsuit filed earlier this year.

“The parties are happy to have the lawsuit concluded,” Sheldon Winters, the Juneau attorney who filed the suit on behalf of Listberger, wrote in an email to CoastAlaska. “The settlement terms are confidential.”

The twin-engine King Air turboprop was en route to the village of Kake to pick up a patient the evening of January 29, 2019. But federal investigators say during its approach it inexplicably veered to the right and dropped more than 2,500 feet in just 14 seconds.

It hit the water at high speed destroying the aircraft.

The bodies of 63-year-old pilot Patrick Coyle; 43-year-old paramedic Margaret Langston and Morse were never found. And investigators never established a cause for the crash.

The original lawsuit sought more than $100,000 for gross negligence against the company. But court filings on Wednesday indicate that the parties have settled for an undisclosed sum.

A spokesperson for Guardian Flight declined to comment “due to legal and confidentiality reasons.”

Read next

Signs remember Guardian Flight crew members Patrick Coyle and Margaret Langston during a memorial service on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)

Community remembers Guardian Flight crew lost in January plane crash

In an emotional memorial service in Juneau, speakers remembered pilot Patrick Coyle, paramedic Margaret Langston and flight nurse Stacie Morse, who was pregnant with a daughter, Delta Rae.

'Frustrating' investigation into fatal 2019 medevac crash ends with no clear answers

A final report released Jan. 28 by the National Transportation Safety Board says there isn’t enough evidence to explain how or why the plane crashed.

No obvious cause of fatal 2019 air ambulance crash in Southeast Alaska, federal investigators say

Federal investigators say they’re baffled over what caused an air ambulance over Southeast Alaska to rapidly plunge into the water in January of last year — killing all three aboard.