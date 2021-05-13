FRIDAY, MAY 14th. Cruise ship controversy. Performances from the Juneau Dance Theatre and Juneau Symphony. This week’s birds to watch.

Along with the tourism season this year comes a battle over initiatives that would limit cruise ship traffic. On Juneau Afternoon today, we’ll have an introductory conversation on this complicated issue – and it won’t be the last.
We’ll hear first from a group called “Protect Juneau’s Future,” which formed to fight the initiatives. Then on Monday, we’ll hear the other side.
Also today:
- A preview of virtual performances from the Juneau Dance Theatre and the Juneau Symphony.
- And all about Greater Yellowlegs, Killdeer and the Townsend Warbler. They’re tourists too, but of the feathered variety.
Catch some conversation today with Rhonda McBride, starting at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org and airing again at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.