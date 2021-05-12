KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday, May 12th: Alaska Theater performs MacBeth. CBJ COVID risk status update. Juneau Library summer reading program.

by

Natalia Spengler and Enrique Bravo play a modernized version of their characters, MacBeth and Lady MacBeth, a dark tale about greed and murder.

MacBeth like you’ve never seen it before. Performed live and in several different outdoor locations, a completely new theatre experience for Juneau.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll hear from three actors about how Theater Alaska plans to pull this off.  Guests: Natalia Spengler, Enrique Bravo and Flordelino Lagundino. 

Also:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau lowers its risk status. How going forward, risk levels will be tied to the community’s vaccination rate.  Guest: Robert Barr, Emergency Operations Center Planning Chief.  
Hillary Young, a local counselor, will lead a Zoom discussion for the Juneau Public Library and NAMI, using this book as a starting point. Thursday, May 27th at 6:00 p.m. Register at: bit.ly/JPLbookclub.
  • The Juneau Public Library’s summer reading program and a book club discussion aimed at promoting mental health awareness. Guest: Kate Enge, Marketing Director. 

