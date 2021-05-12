Wednesday, May 12th: Alaska Theater performs MacBeth. CBJ COVID risk status update. Juneau Library summer reading program.

MacBeth like you’ve never seen it before. Performed live and in several different outdoor locations, a completely new theatre experience for Juneau.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll hear from three actors about how Theater Alaska plans to pull this off. Guests: Natalia Spengler, Enrique Bravo and Flordelino Lagundino.

Also:

The City and Borough of Juneau lowers its risk status. How going forward, risk levels will be tied to the community’s vaccination rate. Guest: Robert Barr, Emergency Operations Center Planning Chief.

The Juneau Public Library’s summer reading program and a book club discussion aimed at promoting mental health awareness. Guest: Kate Enge, Marketing Director.

