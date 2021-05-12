Anchorage mayor’s race too close to call, with thousands of ballots left to count

Anchorage Assembly member Forrest Dunbar is leading the race for mayor by just over 100 votes, according to the first batch of results posted Tuesday night.

Dunbar has 36,075 votes, while his opponent Dave Bronson has 35,961, according to the first count.

The results will change in the coming days as more ballots are counted. The final results are scheduled to be certified by the Assembly on May 25.

At a backyard barbeque with friends and campaign staff, Dunbar said he was hoping for a clearer victory.

“Well, it’s certainly better to be up than to be down. And we predicted it would be a close race, I don’t think anybody thought it would be quite this close,” he said. “This is a little bit like flipping a coin and having it land on its edge.”

A few miles away at a packed event hall in Taku/Campbell, Bronson thanked his volunteers and assured supporters that with mail-in ballots still waiting to be counted, the race is not over yet.

“So just hang on. We anticipated this, we knew it was going to be a tight race, but I think it’s going to break in our favor. Because that’s just the way it does. Conservatives vote late,” Bronson said.

Bronson and Dunbar have run a close and contentious runoff race over the last month, and both were still campaigning in the last few hours before polls closed at 8:00 p.m.

Turnout in the runoff election has already surpassed the general. Deputy clerk Erika McConnell said the municipal elections center had received just over 80,000 ballots by Tuesday afternoon, compared to a total of about 75,000 in the general election. Just over 72,000 runoff ballots have been counted so far.

Earlier Tuesday, Dunbar said he thinks high turnout is a good sign for him.

“We think it indicates that some folks that were voting in the first round are voting again … But then we have a new wave of voters, that we think are persuaded by how important this election is,” he said. “And we think that that will cut in our favor.”

Bronson said on Tuesday he wasn’t sure how turnout numbers would affect him, and that he was focusing instead on “get out the vote” efforts.

A recount is possible if the final tallies end up within a margin of 0.5%.

“It probably will head to a recount,” Dunbar said Tuesday night. “And it wouldn’t be surprising if there was some sort of legal challenge, though we don’t really know. I think it really depends on again, how the next few days go and how the votes break.”

Throughout the race, Bronson and Dunbar have painted each other as too extreme for Anchorage. As for their visions for the city, the two candidates appear to agree on little.

Bronson has been deeply critical of Dunbar’s role in supporting the city’s emergency orders and pandemic health measures and says he would get rid of all remaining restrictions on day one. Dunbar says vaccinations, distributing federal aid quickly and overcoming the pandemic are central to the city’s economic recovery.

Bronson also says he would look at cutting all municipal departments’ budgets except police, while Dunbar says he wants to maintain the city’s balanced budget. To address homelessness, Bronson says the city should continue public-private partnerships but that law enforcement should also be part of the solution.