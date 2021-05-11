KTOO

Tuesday, May 11th: Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund. Alaska Science and Engineering Fair. Authors of Impossible Life.

Brian Douglas and Wythe Dornan moved to Juneau in 1989 to pursue their dreams. They were active in the community and volunteered at the Glory Hole and other organizations. A foundation was set up in their name after they were killed in a car crash in 1993. Both were only 27 years old.

Brian Douglas and Wythe Dornan were a young Juneau couple with a passion for community service – a legacy that lives on, long after they were killed in a car crash in 1993. Since the Douglas-Dornan Foundation was established in their memory, it has given out about a half million dollars in charitable donations.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau afternoon, Brian’s father, Paul Douglas, will talk about how the foundation awards small grants to both individuals and organizations, donations that range from $200 to a couple thousand.

Also, on today’s show, meet:

  • One of the winners in the Alaska Science and Engineering Fair. Guests: Annabella Williams, junior at Thunder Mountain High School and Clay Good, Renewable Alaska Energy Project. 
Annabella Williams researched Juneau’s use of hydropower for her award winning project in the Alaska Science and Engineering Fair.
  • A mother-daughter writing team, with a mission to put a copy of their book on suicide prevention in every library. Guests: Sonja Wasden and Rachael Siddoway, co-authors of Impossible Life. 
Sonia Wasden asked her daughter, Rachel Siddoway, to help her write a book about her lifelong struggle to deal with suicide. Since then, the two have visited libraries across the United States, donating copies of their book, “Impossible Life.”

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.