Tuesday, May 11th: Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund. Alaska Science and Engineering Fair. Authors of Impossible Life.

Brian Douglas and Wythe Dornan were a young Juneau couple with a passion for community service – a legacy that lives on, long after they were killed in a car crash in 1993. Since the Douglas-Dornan Foundation was established in their memory, it has given out about a half million dollars in charitable donations.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau afternoon, Brian’s father, Paul Douglas, will talk about how the foundation awards small grants to both individuals and organizations, donations that range from $200 to a couple thousand.

Also, on today’s show, meet:

One of the winners in the Alaska Science and Engineering Fair. Guests: Annabella Williams, junior at Thunder Mountain High School and Clay Good, Renewable Alaska Energy Project.

A mother-daughter writing team, with a mission to put a copy of their book on suicide prevention in every library. Guests: Sonja Wasden and Rachael Siddoway, co-authors of Impossible Life.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.