KTOO

Crime & Courts | Interior | State Government

Winfree selected to be first Alaska-born chief justice of state Supreme Court

by

Supreme Court justice Daniel Winfree questions the state’s broad authority to regulate shareholder speech during Wednesday’s oral arguments in a case that tests the limit of free speech in Alaska Native corporation board elections. (Screenshots courtesy of KTOO/Gavel Alaska)
Supreme Court Justice Daniel Winfree questions a lawyer during oral arguments in 2020. Winfree was unanimously selected as the court’s chief justice on Wednesday. (Screenshots courtesy of KTOO 360TV)

Daniel Winfree was selected unanimously on Wednesday as the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court.

Under the Alaska Constitution, justices select the chief justice by a majority vote. The chief justice presides over Supreme Court arguments and conferences and is the administrative head of the judicial branch of the state government.

Winfree is from Fairbanks and will be the first chief justice who was born in Alaska. He worked as a truck driver and in pipeline construction camps for the trans-Alaska pipeline. He also worked as a lawyer in private practice for 25 years before being appointed to the court by Gov. Sarah Palin in 2008.

Winfree’s term starts on July 1, succeeding Chief Justice Joel Bolger. Winfree must retire by February 2023, when he reaches Alaska’s mandatory retirement age for judges of 70. This will prevent him from serving a full three-year term as chief justice.

Read next

Unanimous ferry reform bill prompts constitutional challenge from Alaska’s governor

Reforming the Alaska Marine Highway System has been a priority of coastal legislators who want more autonomy for the state ferry system.

Army veteran George Bennett of Sitka speaks at the announcement of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposal to provide state land to Alaska Native veterans of the Vietnam era on May 5, 2021, in Sealaska Heritage Institute's Walter Soboleff Building. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Native veterans of Vietnam War, heirs would receive state land under Gov. Dunleavy proposal

Dunleavy said many veterans or their heirs would be able to receive land that’s closer to their homes than they would receive under a delayed federal program. 

This illustration shows a rendition of what the liquefaction plant in Nikiski could look like if the Alaska LNG project is completed as planned. (Image courtesyAlaska LNG project.)

A state corporation is still pushing a massive gas line plan in Alaska. Is it a pipe dream?

A state corporation is in the middle of making another push to get a natural gas pipeline built from the North Slope to the Kenai.