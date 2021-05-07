KTOO

Newscast – Friday, May 7, 2021

In this newscast:

  • An invasive fungus is threatening Alaska’s frogs, toads, newts and salamanders.
  • Tiny homes have gained traction in recent years as an affordable housing alternative, but building them legally poses a challenge in many communities.
  • About half of Alaskans who responded to an online survey say they had not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine yet.
  • The chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court says the court system did not receive a ransom demand or any direct message from those involved in a cybersecurity attack last week.