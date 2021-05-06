Thursday, May 6th: Alaska Press Club recognizes Black Awareness Association

It’s “Throwback Thursday” on Juneau Afternoon, with a look back at one of the early shows produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

The episode we are rebroadcasting, “Being Black in America in 2020,” originally aired on October 2, 2020 — one of the many thought-provoking conversations the Black Awareness Association has brought to KTOO over the last year.

The Alaska Press Club recently recognized this weekly show, produced entirely by a team of volunteers which include: Sherry, Kelli and Christina Michelle Patterson, along with Maria and Ibn Bailey and other members of the BAA, Juneau.

Their program took second place in the Press Club’s annual contest — in the highly competitive “Best Series” category, open to all Alaska Media – which includes newspapers, radio and TV stations.

October 2, 2020 show:

Most public affairs programs rely on journalists to steer the dialogue, but the Black Awareness Association’s show took a fresh approach. It not only selected the guests and the topics but also moderated the conversations – which brought an engaging level of intimacy to the airwaves, as well as a chance to hear new voices on the subjects of race, social justice and Black culture.

Judge’s Comments

Most of the Alaska Press Club’s judges have accomplished careers outside of Alaska. Janelle Shriner, news director at KOLD TV in Tucson, judged the series category and had high praise for the program’s unique approach to storytelling.

“Absolutely loved this idea and the content,” wrote Shriner. “Kudos to your team for this great conversation.”

Christina Michelle Patterson hosted the October 2, 2020 show.

Juneau Afternoon Schedule

You can listen to Juneau Afternoon on weekdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7. The Black Awareness Association of Juneau’s show, “Culture Rich Conversations” airs every Thursday.