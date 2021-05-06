Newscast – Thursday, May 6, 2021

In this newscast:
- Alaska Fashion Week kicks off Thursday night in Juneau and event organizers hope it’s just the first in an annual tradition.
- New details are emerging about a COVID-19 outbreak associated with a regional high school sports tournament held in Ketchikan.
- The Biden administration issued a conversation report and it’s the centerpiece of a goal conservating 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030.
- Alaska Native veterans of the Vietnam War era would be able to receive state land under a proposal Governor Mike Dunleavy announced Wednesday.