Newscast – Thursday, May 6, 2021

  • Alaska Fashion Week kicks off Thursday night in Juneau and event organizers hope it’s just the first in an annual tradition.
  • New details are emerging about a COVID-19 outbreak associated with a regional high school sports tournament held in Ketchikan.
  • The Biden administration issued a conversation report and it’s the centerpiece of a goal conservating 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030.
  • Alaska Native veterans of the Vietnam War era would be able to receive state land under a proposal Governor Mike Dunleavy announced Wednesday.