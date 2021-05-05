Man arrested in woman’s death after body found near Eklutna Lake in Anchorage, police say

According to police, a man was arrested in Anchorage Tuesday evening in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found north of the city over the weekend.

Jerilyn Nicholson was found Saturday at the base of a cliff near Eklutna Lake Road, a semi-rural area at the northern edge of Anchorage’s municipal boundary.

Officers who responded to a 911 call about the body “made observations at the scene that … warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death,” according to an Anchorage Police Department statement.

Eddie Thomas Jr., 36, now faces multiple charges including tampering with physical evidence, misconduct involving a corpse and violating conditions of release, police said.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Nicholson’s father, William Nicholson, said their large family had come together to console each other.

“We’re dealing with this as a family,” he said. “She was a wonderful, wonderful angel, and we’re grieving her loss.”

Police said a medical examiner would determine the cause of Nicholson’s death.

According to the earlier missing person report, Nicholson was last seen in Eagle River on April 24, a week before her body was found, and last heard from via text message on April 25.

Police ask that anyone with information about Nicholson’s death, including any video, call dispatchers at 311.