Tuesday, May 4th: Summer learning adventures through UAF. Staying safe after your COVID-19 vaccination. Artist Marty Sharp featured at the Juneau Artists Gallery. 

The University of Alaska Fairbanks is offering more than 50 classes this summer through its 365 SMART Academy.

On today’s Juneau Afternoon, find out how students K-12 can take advantage of these virtual courses, which include everything from math and science, to theatre and art – even, hockey-stick handling. Guest: Michelle Bartlett, University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Other highlights:

So you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. What now? Advice on safety precautions that are still necessary. Guest: Charlee Gribbon, Infection Prevention Specialist at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Marty Sharp is a Juneau artist out to prove that April showers really do bring May flowers. Her paintings are featured this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery.

Sheli DeLaney hosts today's program