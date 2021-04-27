Wednesday, April 28th: Update on The Glory Hall. UAS Class of 2021. Juneau’s spring clean-up efforts.

The Glory Hall hopes that with a new building, it can be more than just a warehouse for human suffering but a place to help some of Juneau’s most vulnerable find hope and healing — and ultimately. reclaim their lives.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a progress report on the new campus, as construction nears its final stages. Also an update on the shelter’s Empty Bowl campaign. How close are fundraisers to reaching their $20,000 goal?

Mariya Lovischuk, director of The Glory Hall, and board member Mary Ellefson, will also talk about plans to open the new shelter this summer.

Also on this program:

UAS GRADUATION. The University of Alaska Southeast’s Class of 2021 will graduate in a virtual ceremony this Friday, but these students have already made their mark. A look back at all the challenges they had to overcome since the pandemic. Guests: UAS Chancellor Karen Carey and Elise Tomlinson, a 2021 Master’s of Public Administration graduate.

COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP. T’is the season for greening-up and cleaning up. Two organizations offer opportunities to get involved:

The Southeast Alaska Land Trust is holding a wetlands clean-up on Saturday, May 1st. Guest: Nancy Waterman, who serves on the Trust’s board of directors.

Litter Free Inc is organizing a community-wide clean-up that targets public and commercial common use areas. Guests: John Hudson, Southeast Alaska Watershed Coalition. Laurie Sica, Litter Free Inc.

Sheli DeLaney hosts Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday, April 27, 2021