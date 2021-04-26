KTOO

Federal Government | Southcentral

2020 Census shows Alaska population growth slower than national average

by

On a February afternoon, 5th Avenue between D and E Street in Anchorage gives a glimpse of how businesses are either adapting to or folding under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s population grew by 3.3% over the past decade, according to numbers released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Despite the increase in population, the state’s growth rate was less than half of the national rate of 7.4% since 2010.

That moved Alaska down one place in the ranking of all 50 states by population. Alaska is now officially the 48th most populated state, ahead of just Vermont and Wyoming.

Census counts are conducted once every ten years and are used to allocate federal funding and to apportion congressional seats.

The 2020 Census began in Alaska in January, but counting was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. There were also fears that politicization of the Census by the Trump administration would lead to an undercount of actual populations in states with high numbers of immigrants.

At a Monday news conference, U.S. Census officials said they were confident of the quality of the data, which almost all fell within 1% of pre-Census predictions.

“While no Census is perfect, we are confident that today’s 2020 Census results meet our high data quality standards. We would not be releasing them to you otherwise,” said Ron Jarmin, Ph.D., acting director of the Census Bureau.

Alaska demographers say the state’s count was slightly higher than what was predicted based on birth, death, and migration trends. Alaska has 733,391 residents according to the 2020 Census compared to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s estimate of 728,903.

State estimates show Alaska’s population has dropped slightly since 2016.

While the numbers were anticipated eagerly by some states who stood to gain or lose congressional seats, Alaska was not one of them.

“For Alaska, we knew we weren’t gaining a seat, and you have to have one, so we knew we weren’t going to lose it,” said David Howell, a demographer with the state of Alaska.

The Census Bureau will release more detailed information including age, sex and race in August.

Read next

New federal program to help 5 remote Alaska communities transition to renewable energy

Over the next year, the pilot project will connect 11 remote communities around the country with national experts to help solve their energy issues.

In-river hydro project in Alaska chosen for federal assistance aimed to get communities off diesel

The U.S. Department of Energy chose 11 communities nationwide to receive federal assistance for renewable energy projects. Five of them are in Alaska

Alaska House Finance Committee members listen to a presentation on the committee proposal for how to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds on April 23, 2021, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Alaska House committee budget plan would provide less relief, save more than Dunleavy proposal

The committee plan released on Friday would free up roughly $410 million by using American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace state revenue. That money could be spent on permanent fund dividends; roads and other capital projects; or other items. 