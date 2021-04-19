Tuesday, April 20th: Juneau’s response to climate change. Tapping Tlingit culture and traditions to heal the planet. UAS summer intensive courses.

So where is Juneau on its journey to address climate change?

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, you’ll hear from the Juneau Commission on Sustainability about its plans to bring the community into the conversation. Guests: Anjuli Grantham and Steve Behnke, Juneau Commission on Sustainability.

And Vivian Mork, a Tlingit ethnobotanist, talks about her own personal journey, guided by her belief that healing the planet is also a way to heal humanity.

Also for those you in search of career advancement or a new path entirely, a look at some of the intensive courses UAS plans to offer this summer. Guest: Casey Bain, UAS Program Advisor.

Join Sheli DeLaney for Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.