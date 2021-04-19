Newscast — Monday, April 19, 2021

In this newscast:
- Concerned residents in the Southeast Alaska town of Gustavus pushed state agencies to do more testing for contaminants before major construction at the city’s airport.
- An intensive search over the weekend of an area near Sitka’s ferry terminal turned up no new evidence in a missing person cold case.
- Ten years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, environmental regulators say they’re expanding radiation testing of commercially harvested Alaska seafood to include crab.
- Officials say two crew members aboard the Matansuka tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend after the state ferry left Bellingham for ports in Southeast Alaska.