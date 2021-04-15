Friday, April 16th: The poetry of Emily Wall. Poetry Out Loud competition. Juneau Audubon Society self-guided bird walks.  

Does there dwell within each of us an inner poet? Or, at the very least, the ability to appreciate it? That’s what Emily Wall believes. As a professor at the University of Alaska Southeast, she’s spent years cultivating writers, while pursuing her own passion for poetry.

On Juneau Afternoon today, she’ll share some of her favorites.

Also today:

We’ll hear from the top two high school finalists in the Poetry Out Loud competition.

And poetry in nature: birds winging their way to Juneau every spring. Find out about self-guided bird watching trips, mapped out by the Juneau Audubon Society

