Newscast — Wednesday, April 14, 2021

  • Genomic sequencing has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Juneau that was caused by a more contagious variant of the virus.
  • The City and Borough of Juneau has agreed to pay $64,000 in fines to state environmental regulators for repeatedly discharging dirty water from its two main sewage treatment plants.
  • Alaska’s congressional delegation is trying to salvage this year’s cruise-ship season by proceeding on two fronts: Getting the CDC to loosen up, and solving the Canada problem.