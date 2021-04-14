KTOO

Judge recommends state not uphold water certificate for Donlin Gold mine

Site of the proposed Donlin Gold mine. (KYUK)

On April 12, a state judge issued a recommendation that the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation not uphold a water certificate issued to the Donlin Gold mine.

Alaska’s environmental conservation commissioner will make the final decision.

The state initially issued what’s called a “certificate of reasonable assurance” to Donlin in August 2018. It said that the state had reasonable assurance that Donlin’s operations would comply with state water standards. It’s attached to one of the most important state permits Donlin needs before it can begin constructing and operating its gold mine. Donlin Gold needs more than 100 permits for its operations.

The Orutsararmiut Native Council challenged that certificate, contending that the state cannot have “reasonable assurance” that the mine won’t violate the water standards. Specifically, the tribe said that the state cannot guarantee that the mining operations will maintain Alaska’s environmental standards for mercury levels, water temperature and fish habitat.

Administrative Law Judge Kent Sullivan agreed.

“Salmon and salmon habitat in a large segment of Crooked Creek will be significantly and detrimentally impacted by the project,” Sullivan wrote in his proposed decision.

The three parties involved in the case, Orutsararmiut Native Council, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and Donlin Gold, have until May 5 to respond to the judge’s recommendation.

