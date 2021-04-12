KTOO

Yup’ik engineers team up to build apps for Yugtun language learning

by

Lonny Alaskuk Strunk (left) and Christopher Egalaaq Liu (right) in Seattle in 2018. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Egalaaq Liu)

Two Yup’ik engineers are trying to push the Yugtun language into the future using technology. Their latest project opens the door for Yugtun autocorrect, grammar checkers and automatic subtitles on Yup’ik videos.

There are only a handful of Yup’ik computer scientists in the world, according to Christopher Egalaaq Liu of Bethel and Lonny Alaskuk Strunk of Quinhagak. The pair have teamed up to create what is likely the most advanced Yugtun translation tool available online.

