KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Thursday: The impact of historically Black colleges and universities

by

Christina Michelle, a member of the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, hosts Thursday’s discussion about historically Black colleges and universities.

What is the common thread between Vice President Kamala Harris and many Black doctors, lawyers, dentists – as well as Grammy-winning artists and pro-sport Athletes? A surprising number attended an H-B-C-U, a historically Black college or university.

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, host Christina Michelle asks H-B-C-U graduates to share their personal experiences and offer insights into how these schools have created a climate of achievement.

Guests: Chaunteal Weber-Chandler, Clark Atlanta University Alumni. Brian Compton, Grambling State University Alumni. Brandon Williams, Tuskegee University Alumni.

The Black Awareness Association of Juneau hosts Juneau Afternoon every Thursday. Join Christina Michelle at 3:00 p.m., live on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 

 