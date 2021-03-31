Thursday: The impact of historically Black colleges and universities

What is the common thread between Vice President Kamala Harris and many Black doctors, lawyers, dentists – as well as Grammy-winning artists and pro-sport Athletes? A surprising number attended an H-B-C-U, a historically Black college or university.

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, host Christina Michelle asks H-B-C-U graduates to share their personal experiences and offer insights into how these schools have created a climate of achievement.

Guests: Chaunteal Weber-Chandler, Clark Atlanta University Alumni. Brian Compton, Grambling State University Alumni. Brandon Williams, Tuskegee University Alumni.

The Black Awareness Association of Juneau hosts Juneau Afternoon every Thursday. Join Christina Michelle at 3:00 p.m., live on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.