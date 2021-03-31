Newscast — Wednesday, March 31, 2021

In this newscast:
- While there are ongoing dialogues nationwide on racial justice in policing, one Alaska legislator is hoping to change the way police serve in the state.
- Denali National Park is preparing for another pandemic-affected summer season and will again offer visitors the opportunity to drive on a road normally closed to private vehicles.
- Today is the deadline to file for the 2021 Permanent Fund Dividend.
- Justices on the Alaska Supreme Court today question the constitutionality of the Legislature funding public education a year early.