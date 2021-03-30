Tuesday, Part 2: Discovery Southeast auction and Jensen-Olson Arboretum

If you grew up in Juneau sometime in the last thirty years, you’re probably familiar with Discovery Southeast – a non-profit that connects children with nature. Maybe when you were in elementary school, you enjoyed a hike or went camping.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Discovery Southeast’s mission continues. Shawn Eisele, executive director of Southeast Discovery and his program coordinator, Bess Crandall, say getting children outdoors is now more important than ever, and they’re hoping the community will help out by taking part in an upcoming online auction.

Also on Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a visit with Ginger Hudson, the new manager of the historic Jensen-Olson Arboretum, known nationwide for its coastal vistas and prize-winning primulas.

Hudson, talks about her new job overseeing the garden — and even with a heavy blanket of snow on the ground, she’s hard at work getting plants started indoors.

Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday, March 30, 2019