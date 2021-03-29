Tuesday:  Katie Hurley Day on Juneau Afternoon.

Time out on Juneau Afternoon to remember one of Alaska’s most beloved political figures — Katie Hurley, who would have turned 100-years-old this Tuesday. Hurley died in February, a month short of reaching this milestone. But in her 99 years, her influence spanned several generations of Alaskans.

As a longtime friend and political ally, Vic Fischer has quite a few good stories to share — from their first meeting in Gov. Ernest Gruening’s office, where she worked as an assistant — to her role as chief clerk of the Alaska’s constitutional convention, in which Fischer was a delegate.

Editor’s note: Hurley’s family is holding a virtual memorial at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday. For a link to attend, email: akhurleygirls@gmail.com