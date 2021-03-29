Monday: Cameron Byrnes photography show, Juneau Symphony concert and Tidal Echoes poetry. 

Conversations about music, photography and poetry: all rolled into this Monday’s Juneau Afternoon.

Some of the highlights:

A preview of the Juneau Symphony’s next virtual concert, which features some unlikely duos – one piece that pairs a trombone with a vocal soloist, and another with a clarinet-viola duet.

Also, after photographing Juneau for more than thirty years, Cameron Byrnes has captured many moments. He says it’s not about the picture in front of him, but what’s inside him. His work is on display this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery.

And UAS’s Tidal Echoes journal is out, featuring the poems and art of students, staff and the community.

Rhonda McBride hosts this edition of Juneau Afternoon on Monday, March 29, 2021, which airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.