Monday: Anti-Asian Attacks, why hate against one is hate against all.

The Atlanta shootings and the alarming number of anti-Asian attacks have triggered painful conversations about race all over America, and Alaska is no different.

On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at why this hits all too close to home for some.

One only has to look to a snow-covered park above the State Capitol, where a bronze, empty chair sits to remember John Tanaka. He was the valedictorian in May of 1942, but never got to attend his graduation ceremony, because his family was uprooted and sent to an internment camp during World War II.

KTOO’s Rhonda McBride talks with Marie Nash and Sam Kito, Jr., two Alaskans who spent some of their childhood at that same camp in Idaho. Other guests: Leslie Ishii, Jennifer Quinto and Grace Jang reflect on today’s flare up of racism against Asian-Americans.

